Aura FAT Projects Acquisition prices $100M IPO
Apr. 12, 2022 5:09 PM ETAura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp. (AFAR)AFARU, AFARWBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Aura FAT Projects Acquisition (AFAR) on Tuesday priced its $100M IPO consisting of 10M units priced at $10/unit.
- The units are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market and trade under the ticker "AFARU" starting Apr. 13.
- Each unit consists of 1 class A share and 1 redeemable warrant to purchase 1 class A share at $11.50/share.
- Once the securities comprising the units start separate trading, the class A shares and warrants will be listed on Nasdaq under the tickers "AFAR" and "AFARW", respectively.
- Aura FAT granted underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.5M units at the IPO price to cover over-allotments, if any.
- The offering is expected to close on Apr. 18.
- Aura FAT is a SPAC focusing on new emerging technology firms with growth potential in Southeast Asia and Australasia.