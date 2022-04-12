Aura FAT Projects Acquisition prices $100M IPO

  • Aura FAT Projects Acquisition (AFAR) on Tuesday priced its $100M IPO consisting of 10M units priced at $10/unit.
  • The units are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market and trade under the ticker "AFARU" starting Apr. 13.
  • Each unit consists of 1 class A share and 1 redeemable warrant to purchase 1 class A share at $11.50/share.
  • Once the securities comprising the units start separate trading, the class A shares and warrants will be listed on Nasdaq under the tickers "AFAR" and "AFARW", respectively.
  • Aura FAT granted underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.5M units at the IPO price to cover over-allotments, if any.
  • The offering is expected to close on Apr. 18.
  • Aura FAT is a SPAC focusing on new emerging technology firms with growth potential in Southeast Asia and Australasia.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.