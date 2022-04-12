Four Corners Property Trust sells Bob Evans restaurant property for $1.5M
Apr. 12, 2022 5:25 PM ETFour Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) on Tuesday announced the disposition of a Bob Evans restaurant property for $1.5M.
- FCPT said the sale was the result of an unsolicited offer.
- The deal was priced at a 4.5% cap rate on rent on Tuesday, exclusive of transaction costs, and will result in immaterial gain to FCPT.
- FCPT plans to repurpose the proceeds into new investment opportunities.
- The company will redeploy the proceeds from this deal through like-kind exchange, because of which net proceeds from the sale will be held in an escrow account until 1 or more properties are purchased through the like-kind exchange.
- If FCPT fails to identify like-kind replacement properties within 45 days of the sale and/or fails to acquire such properties within 180 days of the sale, it will be required to pay a high tax on the gain recognized on the sale.