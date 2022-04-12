Four Corners Property Trust sells Bob Evans restaurant property for $1.5M

  • Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) on Tuesday announced the disposition of a Bob Evans restaurant property for $1.5M.
  • FCPT said the sale was the result of an unsolicited offer.
  • The deal was priced at a 4.5% cap rate on rent on Tuesday, exclusive of transaction costs, and will result in immaterial gain to FCPT.
  • FCPT plans to repurpose the proceeds into new investment opportunities.
  • The company will redeploy the proceeds from this deal through like-kind exchange, because of which net proceeds from the sale will be held in an escrow account until 1 or more properties are purchased through the like-kind exchange.
  • If FCPT fails to identify like-kind replacement properties within 45 days of the sale and/or fails to acquire such properties within 180 days of the sale, it will be required to pay a high tax on the gain recognized on the sale.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.