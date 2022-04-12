Angi gains 5% as North America leads another monthly revenue gain
Apr. 12, 2022 5:40 PM ETAngi Inc. (ANGI)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) has risen 4.8% postmarket Tuesday following the release of its monthly metrics for March, where revenue growth moderated but still stayed positive despite a setback in Europe, and a drop in operating metrics.
- Revenue overall climbed 9% year-over-year in March on the strength of North American revenue that grew 10%. And that North American revenue was boosted by services revenues that (once again) more than doubled from the prior year. North American Ads and Leads revenues meanwhile, fell by 7%.
- Europe revenues declined 8%, a steeper drop than February's 3% decline.
- Meanwhile, service requests fell 20%, their worst decline in months, and monetized transactions dropped for the second straight month (by 14%). Transacting service professionals on the platform fell by 4%, while advertising service pros fell by 11%.