Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk was reportedly sued by an investor for delaying to disclose his more than 5% ownership in Twitter (NYSE:TWTR).

Marc Bain Rasella sued Musk for alleged securities fraud in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday, according to a Bloomberg report. The suit alleges that the delay artificially kept Twitter's share price down and allowed Musk to purchase the shares at lower prices. The suit is looking to represent a class of investors who sold Twitter shares from March 24 to April 1.

The suit comes after Musk originally reported a 9.2% passive stake in a 13F filing on the April 4, sending Twitter shares surging 27% that day. Musk subsequently refiled an active 13D stake and announced that he was going to be added to the Twitter board. On Monday, Twitter and Musk confirmed that the billionaire wouldn't be joining the board after all.

The issue with the delayed filing comes as several media outlets have reported that Musk appears potentially to have allegedly skirted the SEC rules around disclosure when an investor accumulates a 5% stake in a company, which requires an investor to disclose the stake within 10 days. Musk, according to filings, hit the 5% threshold on March 14, which means he should have filed a 13G on March 24, though the 9.2% filing didn't come until April 4.

Also see, Why did Twitter stock drop today? Post-Musk correction resumes.