Turning Point announces positive independent review data for its drug for a type of NSCLC

  • Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) on Tuesday announced what it deemed to be positive results reported by an independent review from all four cohorts in its phase 1/2 TRIDENT-1 study for its lead drug candidate repotrectinib in the treatment of ROS1-positive advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
  • TRIDENT-1 study's primary objective is to determine the combined objective response rate (cORR), or the proportion of patients with a complete or partial response to the treatment, based on a Blinded Independent Central Review (BICR).
  • "We are very encouraged by the topline results from the pooled Phase 1 and Phase 2 portions of TRIDENT-1 by BICR shared today and continue to believe repotrectinib is a potentially best-in-class drug candidate for patients with ROS1-positive advanced NSCLC,” said TPTX CEO Athena Countouriotis.
  • BICR confirms cORR ranging from 28% to 79% across all four cohorts of the study, which included both tyrosine kinase inhibitor-naïve and tyrosine kinase inhibitor-pretreated patients with ROS1-positive advanced NSCLC.
  • The company anticipates discussing the BICR data with the U.S. FDA at a pre-new drug application meeting this quarter.
