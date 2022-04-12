Turning Point announces positive independent review data for its drug for a type of NSCLC
Apr. 12, 2022 5:54 PM ETTurning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (TPTX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) on Tuesday announced what it deemed to be positive results reported by an independent review from all four cohorts in its phase 1/2 TRIDENT-1 study for its lead drug candidate repotrectinib in the treatment of ROS1-positive advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
- TRIDENT-1 study's primary objective is to determine the combined objective response rate (cORR), or the proportion of patients with a complete or partial response to the treatment, based on a Blinded Independent Central Review (BICR).
- "We are very encouraged by the topline results from the pooled Phase 1 and Phase 2 portions of TRIDENT-1 by BICR shared today and continue to believe repotrectinib is a potentially best-in-class drug candidate for patients with ROS1-positive advanced NSCLC,” said TPTX CEO Athena Countouriotis.
- BICR confirms cORR ranging from 28% to 79% across all four cohorts of the study, which included both tyrosine kinase inhibitor-naïve and tyrosine kinase inhibitor-pretreated patients with ROS1-positive advanced NSCLC.
- The company anticipates discussing the BICR data with the U.S. FDA at a pre-new drug application meeting this quarter.