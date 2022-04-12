Hot Stocks: Coal stocks rise; GNS jumps 400% in debut; HSY sets high; WULF, MYOV plunge

A late decline left the major averages modestly lower at the end of Tuesday's trading. This added to a general slide over the past week and a half, with the S&P 500 dipping back below 4,500 and the Nasdaq retreating back below 14,000.

Energy stocks stood apart amid the general weakness, finishing among the big winners. This was especially true of coal stocks, with Peabody (BTU), CONSOL (CEIX) and Alliance (ARLP) all finished notably higher.

Genius Group (GNS) also ranked among the day's standout gainers. Shares quintupled in their first day on the public market, following an initial public offering.

Hershey (HSY) bucked the overall downward trend as well, adding to steady advance that has marked most of the past five months. With the advance, the stock extended its 52-week high.

Looking to the downside, TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) plummeted on a stock offering, while a regulatory setback pressured shares of Myovant (NYSE:MYOV).

Sector In Focus

Rising coal prices gave a lift to stocks dependent on the commodity. The advance was part of a general climb in the energy complex, with oil and natural gas also posting notable gains.

Peabody (BTU) was among the leaders in the group. The stock climbed 13% on the session, setting a new 52-week high. The advance extended an upswing that has marked trading since late January. Shares have surged 172% over that time.

Tuesday's rally also lifted CONSOL (CEIX) and Alliance (ARLP), with the stocks climbing 11% and 5%, respectively.

Standout Gainer

Genius Group (GNS) skyrocketed in its Wall Street debut, jumping more than 400% after conducting its IPO.

The provider of entrepreneurial education priced its initial public offering at $6 per share. The stock opened above $16 and surged to a high of $36.75.

While it came off this peak late in the session, shares still closed at $30.50. This represented a finish $24.50 above its offering price.

Standout Loser

News of a stock offering sparked selling in TeraWulf (WULF), with shares of the Bitcoin miner plunging 30%.

The company announced that it priced an underwritten public offering of common stock, bringing in gross proceeds of $20.6M. Meanwhile, WULF said certain investors would buy $5M of common stock in a private offering, priced at $7.88 per share. This group includes the firm's CEO, Paul Prager.

With investors worried that the offering will dilute the firm's existing shareholders, WULF dropped $2.37 on the day, ending the session at $5.51.

Notable New High

Shares of candy maker Hershey (HSY) pushed higher on Tuesday, rising almost 1% and extending a recent upswing. The added gains allowed the stock to set another 52-week high.

HSY has seen strength over the past month, part of general optimism that packaged food companies will be able to pass on the cost of higher inflation to their customers.

HSY edged up $2.09 to finish Tuesday's session at $226.02. The company also established an intraday 52-week high of $227.68.

The advance extended an upward march that began in early December. Shares have climbed nearly 29% since that time.

Notable New Low

A major regulatory hurdle tripped up shares of Myovant (MYOV), with the stock dropping 25%. The decline sent the stock to a fresh 52-week low.

MYOV, and its partner Pfizer (PFE), revealed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has found "deficiencies" in a marketing application meant to explain the labeling for their uterine fibroids therapy, called Myfembree.

MYOV dropped $3.48 on the session to close at $10.39. During the session, shares reached an intraday 52-week low of $10.01.

Tuesday's slide reversed a rebound posted in late March, taking the stock below recent support. Shares have come off a 52-week high of $27.43 reached in early September.

