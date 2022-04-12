A fire this past weekend at a San Francisco-area dock could force Valero Energy's (NYSE:VLO) Benicia refinery to cut fuel production, which could push sky-high local gasoline prices even higher, Bloomberg reports.

Valero had been storing petroleum coke, a coal-like byproduct from refining, in a silo near the dock before planning to export it.

The company stores little pet coke at the refinery, which can make more than 75K bbl/day of gasoline; in 2016, Benicia's planning commission rejected a plan by Valero to build a rail loading terminal at its facility, limiting ways to ship products such as pet coke from the refinery.

If the refinery is unable to export pet coke, Valero "won't have a place to store a lot of this stuff, and they would have to shut down," Robert Campbell of the Energy Aspects consultancy told Bloomberg. "Asia is not exporting gasoline right now and it would be hard to get supplies in."

California drivers already pay $5.748/gal for regular gasoline, compared to a national average of $4.098/gal, AAA reports.

Also exacerbating the state's high fuel prices, an ongoing labor strike has prompted Chevron to delay major maintenance at its Richmond refinery near San Francisco to June from April.