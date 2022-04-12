Spotify podcast architect Holt to leave company - reports

  • Spotify's (NYSE:SPOT) influential podcast strategy leader, Courtney Holt, is leaving the company after nearly five years, according to media reports.
  • Holt presided over the company's acquisitive push into the space (including the acquisitions of Gimlet and the Ringer) and its landmark signing of influential podcaster Joe Rogan.
  • He'll be exiting in coming weeks to take on a yearlong adviser's role, and his responsibilities will be split between Julie McNamara (head of U.S. studios and video), and Max Cutler (head of new content initiatives).
  • The Rogan signing caused ripples across the podcasting industry due to its size (said to be at least $100 million or even $200 million), even before it led to turmoil as musical artists began pulling work from Spotify in protest over Rogan's commentary.
