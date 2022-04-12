First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) said Tuesday it signed a master supply agreement to supply 4 GW of thin-film solar PV modules to U.S. independent power producer Silicon Ranch, and provide recycling services for decommissioned solar modules.

First Solar said the deal will be one of its largest, and see Silicon Ranch's U.S. projects receive modules during 2023-25; it will utilize First Solar's advanced CadTel thin film module technology platform over the span of the agreement.

The partnership between the two companies, which started in 2015, has included the delivery of more than 1 GW of modules to Silicon Ranch, supporting more than 30 projects in the U.S.

Saying shares are "trading on the expectation of a pricing power reality that has historically never materialized," Bank of America recently downgraded First Solar to Underperform from Neutral.