Ion Geophysical commences voluntary Chapter 11 process
Apr. 13, 2022 12:48 AM ETION Geophysical Corporation (IO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) said it filed for voluntary Chapter 11 relief in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas to explore a value-maximizing transaction that will strengthen the company's balance sheet and position ION for sustained future success.
- Pursuant to the Chapter 11 filing, ION entered into a restructuring support agreement with the lenders under its credit agreement and holders of ~80% of its 2025 notes.
- Th plan of reorganization premised on either debt-for-equity exchange paired with potential sale of certain assets or sale of substantially all its assets.
- Per the terms of the RSA, ION will continue ongoing solicitation of interest from third parties in potential sale transactions.
- ION has also secured $2.5M in debtor-in-possession financing that, along with normal operating cash flows, should support operations during the process.
