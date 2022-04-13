Japan +1.47%. Japan data: Core machinery orders -9.8% m/m (-1.5% expected).

China -0.44% China March trade balance ¥300.6 billion vs ¥445.3 billion expected.

China Q1 trade data: Exports +13.4% and imports +7.5%.

Hong Kong +0.16%

Australia +0.26%. Australia – Westpac Consumer Confidence Index for April: -0.9% m/m (prior -4.2%).

India -0.04%.

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones shed 87.72 points, or 0.26%, to 34,220.36, S&P 500 dipped 0.34% to 4,397.45, while Nasdaq declined 0.3% to 13,371.57.

New Zealand March Food Price inflation +0.7% m/m.

Oil prices were lower in the afternoon of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures slipping 0.27% to $104.36 per barrel. U.S. crude futures declined 0.37% to $100.23 per barrel.

U.S. futures higher. Dow Jones +0.45%; S&P 500 +0.47%; Nasdaq +0.60%.