Osisko Gold reports Q1 attributable GEOs roughly 18,251
Apr. 13, 2022 2:11 AM ETOsisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) has earned ~18,251 attributable gold equivalent ounces in the first quarter of 2022, which excludes 3,025 GEOs earned from the Renard diamond, impacted by the coldest months of the year, which reduced production at the Eagle mine.
- The company says, production is expected to increase in the coming quarters as that seasonal effect dissipates and as ramp up of the Mantos expansion progresses.
- Osisko recorded preliminary revenues from royalties and streams of C$50.7M during the first quarter and preliminary cost of sales of C$3.2M, resulting in a record quarterly cash margin of C$47.5M, or ~94%.
- It will provide full production and financial details with the release of its first quarter 2022 results on May 11th, 2022.
- Victoria Gold has initiated ‘Project 250’ aimed at increasing the average annual gold production of Eagle toward 250,000 ounces of gold during 2023. Detailed engineering and procurement of equipment are underway to enable construction to start in the second half of 2022.