PowerSchool and Ellucian expand partnership
Apr. 13, 2022 2:26 AM ETPowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (PWSC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Ellucian said it is expanding its partnership with PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC).
- Both parties will collaborate with the aim to support career and education pathways for students from kindergarten through college; and to improve technology solutions in K-12 and higher education, including better college and career preparedness.
- In addition, PowerSchool is integrating its PeopleAdmin higher education talent management, faculty management and interoperability products with Ellucian's Experience platform.
- The integration will improve the experience for joint customers focused on supporting faculty and better student outcomes.