PowerSchool and Ellucian expand partnership

Apr. 13, 2022 2:26 AM ETPowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (PWSC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Pretty stylish schoolgirl studying math during her online lesson at home, self-isolation

Maria Symchych-Navrotska/iStock via Getty Images

  • Ellucian said it is expanding its partnership with PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC).
  • Both parties will collaborate with the aim to support career and education pathways for students from kindergarten through college; and to improve technology solutions in K-12 and higher education, including better college and career preparedness.
  • In addition, PowerSchool is integrating its PeopleAdmin higher education talent management, faculty management and interoperability products with Ellucian's Experience platform.
  • The integration will improve the experience for joint customers focused on supporting faculty and better student outcomes.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.