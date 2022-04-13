Ukraine War Update: Biden accuses Putin of genocide in Ukraine

Here are the latest headlines in the Russia-Ukraine crisis:

Calling it genocide

President Biden has referred to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine as genocide for the first time, stiffening his characterization of the war after repeatedly calling Vladimir Putin a war criminal. "Yes, I called it genocide because it has become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of being able to be Ukrainian and the evidence is mounting," he told reporters before boarding Air Force One. "We'll let the lawyers decide internationally whether or not it qualifies, but it sure seems that way to me."

