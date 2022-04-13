TotalEnergies, ENEOSCLS announces 50/50 JV to develop B2B solar distributed generation across Asia
Apr. 13, 2022 3:37 AM ETTotalEnergies SE (TTE), JXHGF, JXHLYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) and ENEOS (OTCPK:JXHGF) signed a joint venture agreement to develop onsite B2B solar distributed generation across Asia.
- The 50/50 JV between two major players in the field plans to develop 2 GW of decentralized solar capacity over the next five years.
- Through the integration, TTE will leverage its expertise on the market segment and its global footprint and ENEOS will use its expertise in renewables to lower the costs of decentralized solutions offered to industrial and commercial customers.
- The JV is ENEOS’ first overseas renewable energy project using distributed power sources.
- Completion of the transaction is expected in the second quarter 2022.