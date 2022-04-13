Good Times Restaurants reports Q2 same store sales
Apr. 13, 2022 3:46 AM ETGood Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) said same store sales for its Good Times brand fell 0.9% Y/Y in Q2 ended Mar. 29.
- Q1 same store sales for Bad Daddy’s brand increased 15.5% Y/Y.
- Average weekly sales during the 2022 Q2 among restaurants open for at least 18 months were $25,469 for the Company’s Good Times restaurants and $50,405 for the company’s Bad Daddy’s restaurants.
- Pursuant to the acquisition of previously franchised Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar in Greenville, the Company now owns and operates all of its Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants other than its licensee in the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.