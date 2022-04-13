Eurotunnel, Salesforce join forces to power digital transformation and enhance le shuttle’s client bond
Apr. 13, 2022 4:04 AM ETSalesforce, Inc. (CRM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Eurotunnel chooses Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) to support its digital transformation journey and enhance Le Shuttle's client engagement by leveraging Salesforce Marketing Cloud.
- Through the integration, Eurotunnel will leverage the Salesforce platform to further improve the services it offers to its customers and create the outstanding travel experiences at the core of its strategic ambition.
- The Salesforce Marketing Cloud solution will enable Eurotunnel to engage with customers across multiple channels in a more personalised manner and bring them great value at every point of their journey.