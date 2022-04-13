European stocks mixed after inflation data; ECB meeting on horizon

London +0.10%.

Germany -0.43%. German economic institutes cut 2022 GDP growth forecast from 4.8% to 2.7%.

France +0.16%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 slipped fractionally below the flatline to 0.07%, with retail stocks shedding while oil and gas gained.

Spain March final CPI +9.8% vs +9.8% y/y prelim.

UK March CPI +7.0% vs +6.7% y/y expected, its highest since for 30 years, driven by soaring food and energy prices.

U.S. consumer prices rose by 8.5% in March from the previous year — the highest level since 1981 — further fueling concerns of tighter monetary policy from the Federal Reserve.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than five basis point to 2.78%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than five basis point to 0.85%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than eight basis point to 1.89%.

European futures lower. FTSE -0.07%; CAC -0.87%; DAX -0.50% and EURO STOXX -0.37%.