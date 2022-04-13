European stocks mixed after inflation data; ECB meeting on horizon

Apr. 13, 2022 4:32 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

London +0.10%.

Germany -0.43%. German economic institutes cut 2022 GDP growth forecast from 4.8% to 2.7%.

France +0.16%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 slipped fractionally below the flatline to 0.07%, with retail stocks shedding while oil and gas gained.

Spain March final CPI +9.8% vs +9.8% y/y prelim.

UK March CPI +7.0% vs +6.7% y/y expected, its highest since for 30 years, driven by soaring food and energy prices.

U.S. consumer prices rose by 8.5% in March from the previous year — the highest level since 1981 — further fueling concerns of tighter monetary policy from the Federal Reserve.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than five basis point to 2.78%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than five basis point to 0.85%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than eight basis point to 1.89%.

European futures lower. FTSE -0.07%; CAC -0.87%; DAX -0.50% and EURO STOXX -0.37%.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.