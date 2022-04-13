ABN AMRO Bank extends its partnership on the Temenos Banking Cloud
- Dutch banking giant ABN AMRO Bank (OTCPK:AAVMY) has signed a multi-year subscription extension with Temenos (OTCPK:TMNSF) to accelerate the pace of innovation and speed of software delivery with Continuous Deployment on the Temenos Banking Cloud.
- The pact includes access to Temenos Continuous Deployment as-a-service for the bank’s 22 DevOps teams.
- ABN AMRO Bank is a long-standing customer of Temenos, running its international corporate banking, private banking, and global international payment on Temenos open platform.
- The latest commitment to the Temenos Banking Cloud demonstrates ABN AMRO Bank’s confidence in the platform’s maturity and composable banking services to increase agility and pace of innovation.
- The bank estimates Temenos Continuous Deployment increases the efficiency of its early-stage testing by 30%, daily test pipelines from 1 to 15, and will accelerate test cycles by a factor of 10.
