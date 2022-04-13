Crinetics Pharmaceuticals prices $125M stock offering
Apr. 13, 2022 4:54 AM ETCrinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRNX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) has priced an underwritten follow-on offering of 5.63M shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $22.22/share for expected gross proceeds of ~$125.0M.
- All of the shares to be sold in the offering are to be sold by Crinetics.
- Offering is expected to close on or about April 18, 2022.
- Net proceeds from the proposed offering will be used to fund the development of paltusotine, CRN04777, CRN04894 and its other research and development programs, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.