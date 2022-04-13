The Pentagon is set to host a meeting on Wednesday with eight of the largest U.S. defense contractors, including Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), Raytheon (NYSE:RTX) and L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX). According to Reuters, the gathering will center on the industry's capacity to meet Ukraine's weapons needs if a war with Russia turns into a years-long protracted conflict. The U.S. has already provided Kiev with more than $2.4B in military assistance since Biden took office, of which more than $1.7B was delivered following the start of Russian invasion on Feb. 24.

Snapshot: Hundreds of millions of dollars of the assistance has been approved under "presidential drawdown authority," which allows President Biden to transfer equipment from U.S. stocks without congressional approval or budgetary appropriations. The orders are permitted to respond to unforeseen emergencies that include peacekeeping operations and anti-terrorism assistance. As the name implies, drawdowns are taken out of existing American inventories, meaning the government is not going to market to purchase new items.

The U.S. had already sent over 5,000, or about a third, of its Javelin anti-tank missiles to Ukraine, which would take three or four years to replace, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies. It has also given over more than 1,400, or about a quarter, of its Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, which would take at least five years to replenish at current production levels. Raytheon and Lockheed Martin jointly produce the Javelin, while Raytheon is the sole supplier of the Stinger.

Outlook: While Javelins and Stingers were effective in protecting Kyiv, Ukraine will likely need a more sophisticated mix of equipment to hold back the coming Russian offensive in the Donbas. As a result, the Biden administration is preparing another military assistance package of around $750M, which may include longer-range anti-aircraft systems or heavy ground artillery systems. Other top American weapons makers include Boeing (BA), General Dynamics (GD) and Northrop Grumman (NOC).