Bragg’s ORYX Gaming provides iGaming platform to a new online casino brand
Apr. 13, 2022 5:22 AM ETBragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming (NASDAQ:BRAG) company, announced a new agreement to provide its Player Account Management iGaming platform and exclusive content to a new online casino brand, 711.nl, in the regulated Dutch market.
- ORYX will also deliver games developed by its in-house studios as well as exclusive content from partner studios.
- The new partnership represents the company's third agreement to provide its PAM platform to an iGaming operator for the Netherlands market and its fifth agreement to supply online gaming content in this market.
- The company expects to announce additional platform and content agreements in the upcoming months as it leverages its expertise and know-how gained from historical success in the global jurisdictions it is active in.