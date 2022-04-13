Noah updates on status under Foreign Companies Accountable Act
Apr. 13, 2022 5:38 AM ETNoah Holdings Limited (NOAH)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- In its update on status under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, Noah (NYSE:NOAH) indicated that the U.S. SEC provisionally named the company as a Commission-Identified Issuer after its Form 20-F was not able to be inspected or investigated completely for 3 consecutive years starting in 2021.
- Based on the same, the the SEC shall prohibit its shares or ADS from being traded on a national securities exchange or in the over-the-counter trading market in U.S.
- Under agreement terms, ADSs will be delisted from NYSE in early 2024 unless a full inspection is carried out in required timeframe.
- The company noted that it that this update has no impact on business operations.