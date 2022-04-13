Stellantis restructures financial services in China
Apr. 13, 2022 5:42 AM ETStellantis N.V. (STLA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Following the restructuring of financial services in Europe and the United States, Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) to consolidate its auto financing business in China and is selling its stake in the financial-services joint venture Dongfeng Peugeot Citroen Auto Finance Company (DPCAFC) to Dongfeng Group.
- The new structure will align with “Dare Forward 2030” supporting the company’s ‘asset light business model’ and the new brands set up.
- “As we continue our push to drive profitable growth in China, we need to also reset our financial services offering in the country, as we have done in other major markets,” said Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares. “This move will greatly support our revival plan in the country while also driving a more seamless customer journey.”
- The proposed transaction should be completed during the second half of 2022, , subject to regulatory approval.
- Shares up 0.2% premarket.
- On April 8, the company announced that it has sold remaining 25% stake in GEFCO S.A. to the CMA CGM Group.