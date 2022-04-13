Ryder's leasing and maintenance business acquired by TIP Trailer Services
Apr. 13, 2022 5:48 AM ETRyder System, Inc. (R)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- TIP Trailer Services, a portfolio company of I Squared Capital and one of the leading trailer leasing, rental, maintenance and repair providers across Europe and Canada, signed a deal to acquire the trailer leasing and maintenance business of Ryder (NYSE:R).
- TIP will integrate Ryder assets and contracts from their mobile maintenance services division into existing business in the U.K., enhancing its fleet with ~3.55K additional trailers.
- It will also expand the number of workshops in the U.K. to 18 which will now include a site in Lichfield and two parking locations in Shepshed and Manchester.
- The acquisition will ensure continuation of the business, no disruption to customers and business partners along with providing 133 Ryder UK employees with continuity of employment.
- Transaction is expected to close in June 2022.