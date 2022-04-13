Google pledges $9.5B in U.S. offices, data centers this year

  • Alphabet's Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) has unveiled its plan to invest about $9.5B across its U.S. offices and data centers in 2022, up from $7B in 2021.
  • This investment will create at least 12,000 full-time jobs in 2022 and focus on data centers in several states including Nevada, Nebraska and Virginia.
  • The company plans to open a new office in Atlanta this year, and expand its data center in Storey County, Nevada.
  • Google will continue to invest in offices in its home state of California.
  • Over the past five years, the company has invested more than $37B across the U.S. offices and data centers in 26 states, creating over 40,000 full-time jobs.
