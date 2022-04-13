Boqii receives NYSE non-compliance letter for market cap and stockholders' equity
Apr. 13, 2022 6:08 AM ETBoqii Holding Limited (BQ)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- NYSE notified Boqii (NYSE:BQ) that its total market capitalization and stockholders' equity are below its compliance criteria.
- A company would be considered below criteria by the NYSE if its total market capitalization is less than $50M over a 30- trading day period and its stockholders' equity is less than $50M.
- The company is required to respond within 90 days of the Letter with a business plan that demonstrates compliance with the continued listing standard within 18 months of receipt of the letter.
- The letter has no immediate impact on the listing of the ADSs, which will continue to trade on the NYSE.
- The company plans to consider various options to regain compliance.
- Shares trading 3.2% down premarket.