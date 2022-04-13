Boqii receives NYSE non-compliance letter for market cap and stockholders' equity

Apr. 13, 2022 6:08 AM ETBoqii Holding Limited (BQ)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • NYSE notified Boqii (NYSE:BQ) that its total market capitalization and stockholders' equity are below its compliance criteria.
  • A company would be considered below criteria by the NYSE if its total market capitalization is less than $50M over a 30- trading day period and its stockholders' equity is less than $50M.
  • The company is required to respond within 90 days of the Letter with a business plan that demonstrates compliance with the continued listing standard within 18 months of receipt of the letter.
  • The letter has no immediate impact on the listing of the ADSs, which will continue to trade on the NYSE.
  • The company plans to consider various options to regain compliance.
  • Shares trading 3.2% down premarket.
