Remember the Freedom Convoys at the start of 2022? Well, the border disruption are back, but this time or a different reason. Since Monday, Mexican truckers have been blocking the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge in protest of Texas Governor Greg Abbott's enhanced security operation targeting "illicit contraband and smuggling people across our southern border." The order requires extra inspections of commercial trucks, which have slowed the crossing times for freight dramatically, even as much as a third of normal levels.

Bigger picture: More than $440B in trade flow through the Texas-Mexico border each year, with the Pharr crossing serving as one of the most important ports of entry (an estimated 3,000 trucks cross the bridge on a normal day). It's also the largest land port for produce, including avocados, tomatoes and leafy green vegetables. An estimated $30M of fresh produce has not been able to reach the U.S. side. since Friday, according to the Texas International Produce Association.

The delays are also spreading beyond Texas as border officials confirmed another blockade at the anta Theresa port of entry in southern New Mexico. "Everybody down here is on a just-in-time inventory system," said Jerry Pacheco, President of the Border Industrial Association. "It's going to affect all of us, all of in the United States. Your car parts are going to be delivered late, your computer- if you orders a Dell or HP tablet - those are going to be disrupted."

Outlook: Abbott has made the border operation a cornerstone of his administration as he seeks a third term as governor in the November elections. Democratic nominee Beto O'Rourke, who will run against him, has said the inspections will do nothing to stop the flow of illegal immigration, but will rather worsen existing supply chain problems.