Park Hotels & Resorts reports 63% March occupancy
Apr. 13, 2022 Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)
- Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) reported 63% in March 2022 occupancy for Park's 48 consolidated hotels, a sequential improvement of over 10 percentage points from February 2022.
- Pro-forma Occupancy, ADR and RevPAR for March 2022 for Park's 48 consolidated hotels:
- The company accelerated plans to reopen Park's remaining suspended hotel with target reopening date of May 19, 2022, based on improving demand trends in the San Francisco market.
- During 1Q22, the company repurchased 3.4M shares at an average price of $17.99/share.
- "We currently expect April 2022 occupancy at our open hotels to improve sequentially by over 600 basis points, to the low 70% range, while average daily rate is forecasted to exceed 2019 by approximately 8%, leading to RevPAR that is just 7% shy of 2019. Overall, we are incredibly encouraged by the pace of recovery across all demand segments, with Park’s portfolio on track to fully recover by 2023," Chairman and CEO Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. commented.
- Occupancy forecasted to be 69.4% in April 2022 for Park's 48 consolidated hotels and 72.0% for Park's 47 consolidated hotels open.
- With 27 of 46 consolidated hotels that were open during February 2022 generating positive Hotel Adj. EBITDA, hotel revenues stood at $145M (vs. $116M in prior month) and positive hotel adj. EBITDA of $27M (vs. $3M in prior month) in February 2022.
- In March 2022, group bookings for the remainder of 2022 and 2023 tripled, an increase of ~200K room nights compared to ~65K in prior month.
- Shares trading 1.1% higher premarket.