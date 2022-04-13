Sempre Health says improved medication adherence by 25% for diabetics on Sanofi meds

Apr. 13, 2022 6:32 AM ETSanofi (SNY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Night Sanofi office building in Berlin, Germany.

Panama7/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Sempre Health said the first year of its collaboration with Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) led to improvements in patient outcomes.
  • Sempre said it works with health plans and pharmaceutical companies to reduce the cost of copayments for patients who refill their prescriptions on time. Sempre added that it allows payors to turn on point-of-sale discounts for their members who have been prescribed specific chronic disease medications.
  • Sempre noted that its interventions led to an increase of 25% in proportion of days covered. On average, in the first year, Sempre patients refilled three more prescriptions than patients in the comparable non-Sempre group.
  • Through the collaboration, eligible patients on Lantus (insulin glargine injection), Toujeo and Soliqua were able to utilize the Sempre platform.
