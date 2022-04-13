Delta Air Lines Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.23 beats by $0.04, revenue of $9.35B beats by $360M
Apr. 13, 2022 6:34 AM ETDelta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Delta Air Lines press release (NYSE:DAL): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.23 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $9.35B (+159.0% Y/Y) beats by $360M.
- Shares +0.21% PM.
- Q2 Outlook: Capacity to be ~84% vs. 2Q19; Total Revenue to grow by 93% to 97% vs. 2Q19; Adjusted Net Debtof ~$20B down from Q1 net debt of $20.9B.
- "With a strong rebound in demand as omicron faded, we returned to profitability in the month of March, producing a solid adjusted operating margin of almost 10 percent. As our brand preference and demand momentum grow, we are successfully recapturing higher fuel prices, driving our outlook for a 12 to 14 percent adjusted operating margin and strong free cash flow in the June quarter," said Ed Bastian, chief executive officer.