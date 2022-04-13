LNG terminal company Excelerate Energy raises 384M via IPO, kicks off trading today
Apr. 13, 2022 6:36 AM ETExcelerate Energy, Inc. (EE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Excelerate Energy (EE) has priced its initial public offering of 16M shares of its Class A common stock at $24.00 per share, at the high end of the expected range of $21-$24.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 2.4M shares of Class A common stock.
- The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on April 13, 2022.
- The offering is expected to close on April 18, 2022.
- The company expects to receive net proceeds of approximately $361.9M.
- Founded and owned by oil magnate George Kaiser, Excelerate Energy (EE) owns a fleet of floating storage and regasification units, which are used to regasify liquefied natural gas for power generation and other applications.