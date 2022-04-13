Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid gets conditional approval in Switzerland
Apr. 13, 2022 6:44 AM ETNovavax, Inc. (NVAX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) said Swissmedic granted conditional marketing authorization (CMA) to its COVID-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid for individuals 18 years of age and older.
- The company said the approval of Nuvaxovid by Swissmedic, the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products,
- The vaccine, is the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccine authorized for use in Switzerland.
- Nuvaxovid, also known as NVX-CoV2373, received emergency use authorization in Thailand a few days ago.
- The Swiss approval was also backed by data from same clinical studies, including two phase 3 trials: PREVENT-19, which enrolled ~30K people aged 18 years and older in the U.S. and Mexico; and a trial with ~15K adult participants in the U.K.
- Novavax (NVAX) had previously announced an agreement with Switzerland for up to 6M doses of its COVID-19 vaccine.
- NVAX +1.12% premarket to $58.75