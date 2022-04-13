JPMorgan Chase Non-GAAP EPS of $2.63 misses by $0.07, revenue of $30.7B beats by $170M, buyback of $30B

Apr. 13, 2022 6:49 AM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor22 Comments
  • JPMorgan Chase press release (NYSE:JPM): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.63 misses by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $30.7B (-5.0% Y/Y) beats by $170M. managed revenue of $31.6B.
  • Shares -1.4% PM.
  • $902 million net credit reserve build Firmwide. ($0.23 decrease in earnings per share)
  • $524 million of losses within Credit Adjustments & Other in CIB driven by funding spread widening as well as credit valuation adjustments relating to both increases in commodities exposures and markdowns of derivatives receivables from Russia-associated counterparties ($0.13 decrease in EPS).
  • The Firm’s Board of Directors has authorized a new common equity share repurchase program of $30 billion, effective May 1, 2022.
