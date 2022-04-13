Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE) and Maersk Drilling (OTC:DDRLF) said after the close Tuesday that they expect to divest certain jack-up drilling rigs located in the North Sea to obtain conditional antitrust clearance from U.K. authorities for their planned merger.

The companies said the merger has been unconditionally approved by the competition authorities in Brazil, Norway and Trinidad & Tobago, while clearance is still required in Angola and the U.K.

Rigs most likely to be divested to achieve phase one clearance include the Noble Hans Desul, Noble Sam Hartley, Noble Sam Turner, Noble Houston Colbert, and a CJ-70 design drilling rig which likely will be the Maersk Innovator, or possibly the Noble Lloyd Noble.

Noble and Maersk Drilling announced their proposed merger in November 2021.