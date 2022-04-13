First Republic Bank GAAP EPS of $2.00 beats by $0.11, revenue of $1.44B beats by $40M

Apr. 13, 2022 7:03 AM ETFirst Republic Bank (FRC)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • First Republic Bank press release (NYSE:FRC): Q1 GAAP EPS of $2.00 beats by $0.11.
  • Revenue of $1.44B (+23.1% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
  • Tangible book value per share was $68.47, up 14.2%.
  • Loan originations totaled $17.8 billion, our best quarter ever.
  • Net interest margin was 2.68%, consistent with the prior quarter.
  • Efficiency ratio was 62.0%, compared to 63.5% for the first quarter of 2021.
  • Increased quarterly dividend to $0.27 per share.
  • During the first quarter, the Bank recorded a provision for credit losses of $10 million, which was primarily driven by loan growth.
