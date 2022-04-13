Nasdaq, S&P, Dow futures rise ahead of PPI as bank earnings roll in

The stock market is indicated to open higher Wednesday, even with mixed results as banks kick off earnings.

Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) +0.8%, S&P futures (SPX) +0.5% and Dow futures (INDU) +0.5% are in the green.

J.P. Morgan Chase is lower premarket after reporting mixed earnings that missed on the bottom line. Investment banking revenue was light and there were concerns about loan growth.

There is more inflation data on the when the March PPI comes out at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists expect the headline year-over-year print to rise to 10.6%, with the core PPI at 8.4%.

Stocks were initially encouraged by a softer rise in core CPI yesterday, but those gains faded through the day.

"Economists regard transitory inflation as lasting 12 months," UBS chief economist Paul Donovan said. "Politicians expect transitory inflation to last 12 weeks. Yesterday’s US consumer price data supported economists’ views, with inflation slowing or moving into deflation where it was expected - goods where demand is normalizing. Service sector inflation was mainly a commodity price disguised as a service, namely air fares."

"US March producer price inflation is more relevant for corporate pricing power. Producer prices have a lower labor component than consumer prices, and as labor has been a moderating factor for inflation, this argues for higher numbers today"

Rates were higher earlier, but are now little changed. The 10-year Treasury yield is up 1 basis point to 2.74% and the 2-year is up 1 basis point to 2.4%.

In M&A, GlaxoSmithKline is buying Sierra Oncology for $1.9B.