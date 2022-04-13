Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) gained in early Wednesday trading after the company's Q1 report showed the pandemic recovery continued.

Total passenger revenue was 75% recovered from the level in Q1 of 2019 on system capacity that was 83% restored. Domestic passenger revenue was 83% recovered and international passenger revenue was 54% restored in the quarter. Delta's load factor was 75% during the quarter. Unit revenue exceeded 2019 levels in the month of March for the first time in two years.

The carrier stated that consumer demand accelerated through the quarter, highlighted by strong spring break performance. After the impact of omicron faded, an improvement in business travel demand was seen as well as a stronger fare environment

Total revenue per available seat mile fell 5% in the quarter from the level in 2019 to $0.1575.

"The last five weeks have been the highest bookings in our history," noted Delta CEO Ed Bastian on the demand environment.

Shares of Delta rose 6.16% in premarket action after the company guided for a profitable Q2.