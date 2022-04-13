Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC to transfer listing to Nasdaq
Apr. 13, 2022 7:09 AM ETFortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) to transfer its common shares listing from the NYSE to the Nasdaq.
- Trading is expected to commence as a Nasdaq-listed security on April 26, 2022 and will continue to be listed under the ticker symbol “FTAI” after the transfer.
- The Company expects that its preferred shares will also transfer to Nasdaq and trade under ticker symbols FTAIP, FTAIO, and FTAIN.
“Transferring to Nasdaq aligns with our growth strategy and we believe our shareholders will benefit from Nasdaq’s market maker model. We look forward to deploying Nasdaq’s proprietary investor targeting solutions, index inclusion opportunities and Nasdaq’s ESG offerings,” said Joe Adams, FTAI’s Chairman and CEO.