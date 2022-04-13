MBA Mortgage Applications narrow down further amid broadening mortgage rates
Apr. 13, 2022 7:11 AM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- MBA Mortgage Applications
- Composite Index: -1.3% vs. -6.3% prior
- Purchase Index: 1% vs. -3% prior
- Refinance Index: -5% vs. -10% prior
- The refinance share of mortgage activity decreased to 37.1% of total applications last week from 38.8% the prior week.
- 30-year mortgage rate at 5.13% vs. 4.90%
- Amid sinking refinancing demand, Mortgage Bankers Association expects overall mortgage originations, which include refinancing loans, to total $2.58T in 2022, a 35.5% decline from 2021 levels.
- Originations for purchases are still forecast to increase to a record $1.72T this year, compared to earlier forecast of $1.77T.
- "Even though existing sales volume will be slightly lower than last year, the continued growth in new home sales and the rapid rise in home prices should deliver a smaller, but solid, 4% annual growth in purchase origination volume," MBA chief economist Michael Fratantoni commented.