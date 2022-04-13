WeWork jumps 11% on partnering with Yardi to create workplace management software
Apr. 13, 2022 7:18 AM ETWeWork Inc. (WE), WE.WSBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- WeWork (NYSE:WE) is rising 11.11% premarket Wednesday after it notifies its alliance with Yardi to accelerate speed to market and deliver more enhanced capabilities to the already announced WeWork Workplace product.
- Together the two organizations will provide companies of all sizes with a universal platform for powering and optimizing flexible workplace strategies.
- The partnership to merge Yardi’s industry-leading software and tech capabilities with WeWork’s global member network and with current WeWork Workplace booking capabilities to create a software solution tailored for corporate enterprise users.
- The enhanced WeWork Workplace product, set to launch in July 2022.