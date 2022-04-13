WeWork jumps 11% on partnering with Yardi to create workplace management software

Apr. 13, 2022 7:18 AM ETWeWork Inc. (WE), WE.WSBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Business Partnership. business man investor handshake with effect global network link connection and graph chart of stock market graphic diagram, digital technology, internet and partnership concept

vittaya25/iStock via Getty Images

  • WeWork (NYSE:WE) is rising 11.11% premarket Wednesday after it notifies its alliance with Yardi to accelerate speed to market and deliver more enhanced capabilities to the already announced WeWork Workplace product.
  • Together the two organizations will provide companies of all sizes with a universal platform for powering and optimizing flexible workplace strategies.
  • The partnership to merge Yardi’s industry-leading software and tech capabilities with WeWork’s global member network and with current WeWork Workplace booking capabilities to create a software solution tailored for corporate enterprise users.
  • The enhanced WeWork Workplace product, set to launch in July 2022.
