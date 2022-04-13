Peloton Interactive trades higher after activist Blackwells Capital pushes for sale again

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) broke higher in early trading on Wednesday after CNBC reported that Blackwells Capital is hammering away at the company again for it to consider a sale.

The activist firm has maintained that Peloton Interactive (PTON) has made little to no progress under new Chief Executive Barry McCarthy, who took over the position in February.

Blackwells Capital thinks PTON's brand, proprietary technology, fitness instructors and loyal subscriber base could be molded into a more attractive business if it were to go private.

Blackwells Capital statement: "Two months have passed since John Foley was promoted into the role of Executive Chairman and Barry McCarthy came out of retirement to assume the post of CEO. Remarkably, shareholders are worse off now than before."

Blackwells Capital holds a stake in Peloton Interactive (PTON) of less than 5%.

Shares of Peloton Interactive (PTON) rose 3.25% in premarket trading to $24.48 vs. the 52-week trading range of $20.11 to $129.70.

Earlier in April, Peloton's new strength training product attracted positive attention.