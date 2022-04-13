Jotin Marango is the new the new finance chief and head of corporate development at Ikena Oncology
- Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) appoints a seasoned expert with nearly 15 years of industry experience Jotin Marango, M.D., Ph.D. as CFO and Head of Corporate Development.
- Most recently he served at Aptose Biosciences as Senior VP, CFO and Chief Business Officer.
- "As our team grows and our pipeline progresses, we continue to evolve our business and operations strategies, supporting and driving execution across our programs. I am looking forward to working with Jotin on expanding our capabilities, fostering our relationships with the investment community, and seeing the impact of his leadership across the Ikena organization." said CEO Mark Manfredi, Ph.D.