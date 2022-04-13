Mallinckrodt announces real-world data on use of inhaled nitric oxide in COVID patients

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) (OTCPK:MNKKQ) reported data from a retrospective chart review study evaluating the real-world use INOmax (nitric oxide) gas for inhalation in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and mild-to-moderate acute respiratory distress syndrome, in the U.S.

The results of the study were published in the journal Drugs in Context.

The company said INOmax has been on the market in the U.S. since 2000 and is used to improve oxygenation and reduce the need for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation in newborns with hypoxic respiratory failure.

The safety and efficacy of INOmax to treat COVID-19 have not been evaluated or approved for use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

In the study, 37 patients met the enrollment criteria.

The Irish drugmaker said the data analysis found that when response was defined as an increase in P/F ratio [pressure of oxygen (PaO2)/fraction of inspired oxygen (FiO2) ratio] by >20% at any time after INOmax initiation, nearly 2/3 of patients (n=23; 62.2%) achieved response to INOmax.

Additionally, mean P/F ratio increased from 136.7 at baseline to 140.3 at 48 hours and 151.8 at 72 hours after INOmax initiation.

The company added that no patient required extracorporeal membrane oxygenation after starting INOmax. At discharge, 20 patients improved or remained stable.