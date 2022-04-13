Agrify rallies on VFU customer agreement with BioCann Pharmaceutical
Apr. 13, 2022 7:33 AM ETAgrify Corporation (AGFY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) rallies 9.7% higher premarket after it signed a definitive agreement with BioCann Pharmaceutical, a prominent cannabis cultivator located on the island of Madeira, in Funchal, Portugal.
- By employing Agrify's Vertical Farming Units with the fully integrated Agrify Insights software, BioCann will have precise control over its cultivation operation along with the accompanying data to prove active ingredient levels, producing consistent high quality cannabis with exceptional ROI.
- Under agreement terms, Agrify will install 190 VFUs for BioCann's state-of-the-art cultivation facility along with access to the Agrify Insights cultivation software.
- BioCann will be purchasing Agrify’s cultivation equipment for $4M, and a 5-year SaaS agreement for Agrify Insights for $2.1M; first set of 10 VFUs will be installed in the next 3 months, with the remaining 180 units scheduled for Q1, 2023.