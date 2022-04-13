Bed Bath & Beyond Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.92 misses by $0.95, revenue of $2.05B misses by $30M
Apr. 13, 2022 7:33 AM ETBed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Bed Bath & Beyond press release (NASDAQ:BBBY): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.92 misses by $0.95.
- Revenue of $2.05B (-21.8% Y/Y) misses by $30M.
- Shares -6% PM.
- 2022 Outlook: Sequential comparable sales improvement to occur in the second half of fiscal 2022 versus the first half of fiscal 2022 based on anticipated improvement in supply chain conditions; Adjusted Gross Margin to expand modestly versus last year based on improvement in the second half of fiscal 2022; Adjusted SG&A expense approximately flat to last year; $100M optimization plan aims to offset inflation as previously announced; Higher adjusted EBITDA versus last year for the second half of fiscal 2022.