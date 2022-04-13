J.B. Hunt Transport Services attracts bull rating from Deutsche Bank

Apr. 13, 2022

Financial stock market graph. Selective focus.

Diego Thomazini/iStock via Getty Images

Deutsche Bank turned constructive on J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) on its view that a recession is already priced into the stock.

The firm upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) to Buy from Hold with the truck broker seen as being in a position to be resilient from lower purchased transportation costs.

There are now 13 Buy-equivalent ratings on JBHT on Wall Street vs. 11 Hold-equivalent ratings and one Sell-equivalent rating.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) rose 1.75% in premarket action to $171.17 vs. the 52-week trading range of $155.11 to $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) is due to report earnings on April 18. The company has a streak of eight straight revenue beats on earnings day.

