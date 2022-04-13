Nordic American Tankers says Suezmax rates rising

Apr. 13, 2022 7:27 AM ETNordic American Tankers Limited (NAT)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Aerial View of Crude Oil Tanker and Storage Tanks

rgaydos/E+ via Getty Images

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) +2.7% pre-market after saying Tuesday it recently fixed three ships at dayrates of $40K-$55K with durations as high as 70 days.

The company said it would generate more than $200M "on an annualized basis above and beyond the daily operating costs of $8K per ship," based on current rates.

Nordic American said it can become debt free "in a year or two," even as "dividends have been paid for 97 consecutive quarters and will always remain a priority."

Nordic American shares recently rose to YTD highs after Euronav and Frontline announced a merger that would create the world's largest oil tanker fleet.

