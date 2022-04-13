Sony (NYSE:SONY) and Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) escaped additional scrutiny after the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority dropped a probe into the two video game companies after they said they would take measures to protect customers.

In a statement, the CMA said they had received assurances from both companies that they would not set up automatic renewal for their subscription services, PlayStation Plus and Nintendo Switch Online.

"Following improvements made by Sony and Nintendo to their gaming subscription practices the CMA has now closed its investigation into the online gaming sector," the statement said.

"The CMA has secured an undertaking from Sony to put in place measures to protect their PlayStation Plus customers who haven’t used their memberships for a long time but are still paying," the statement continued.

"Nintendo changed its business practices during the course of the investigation so that Nintendo Switch Online Service is no longer sold with automatic renewal set as the default option."

Sony (SONY) shares were higher in premarket trading on Wednesday, gaining slightly more than 1% to $91.80. Nintendo ADRs closed at $63.69 on Tuesday, up nearly 0.5%.

Separately on Wednesday, investment firm CLSA downgraded Sony (SONY) to outperform from buy, with a price target of 13,000 yen or approximately $103.50.

On Monday, Sony (SONY) led an investment into Fortnite-maker Epic Games, leading a $2 billion round along with Kirkbi, the family-owned investment company behind the Lego Group.