Hyundai Motor to commence EV production in U.S. with initial $300M investment

Apr. 13, 2022 7:45 AM ETHyundai Motor Company (HYMTF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Detroit Hosts Flagship North American International Auto Show

Bryan Mitchell/Getty Images News

  • Hyundai Motor (OTCPK:HYMTF) intends plans to add electric vehicles in its Montgomery assembly line in U.S., marking its automaker's first EV production in the country, the company said in a statement as cited by Reuters.
  • The company seeks to invest $300M to build the Electrified Genesis GV 70 and hybrid version of the Santa Fe at its U.S. manufacturing center.
  • Until 2030, the company targets $1.55B investment with starting capacity of 150K vehicles annually, to be expanded later to 250K annually.
  • The new plant would also be linked with a Hyundai-LG joint venture battery plant, which is scheduled to open in 2024.
  • The company will commence plant expansion projects including additional warehouse space and enhanced assembly processes, which will support EV production.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.