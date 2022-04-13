Hyundai Motor to commence EV production in U.S. with initial $300M investment
Apr. 13, 2022 7:45 AM ETHyundai Motor Company (HYMTF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Hyundai Motor (OTCPK:HYMTF) intends plans to add electric vehicles in its Montgomery assembly line in U.S., marking its automaker's first EV production in the country, the company said in a statement as cited by Reuters.
- The company seeks to invest $300M to build the Electrified Genesis GV 70 and hybrid version of the Santa Fe at its U.S. manufacturing center.
- Until 2030, the company targets $1.55B investment with starting capacity of 150K vehicles annually, to be expanded later to 250K annually.
- The new plant would also be linked with a Hyundai-LG joint venture battery plant, which is scheduled to open in 2024.
- The company will commence plant expansion projects including additional warehouse space and enhanced assembly processes, which will support EV production.